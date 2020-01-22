Janney Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.8% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 23.2% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 74,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 14,092 shares in the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

MO stock opened at $51.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.01. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The firm has a market cap of $95.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $49.00 price target on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Argus set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.86.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.