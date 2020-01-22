Janney Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,672 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NN were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of NN by 1,223.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 424,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 392,411 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NN by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,026,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,541,000 after acquiring an additional 63,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NN by 41.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 59,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in NN by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,352,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,004,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in NN by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 157,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NN alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $9.48 on Wednesday. NN, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $11.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.00 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $213.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.32 million. NN had a positive return on equity of 10.21% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NNBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of NN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of NN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR).

Receive News & Ratings for NN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.