-$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) will report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sientra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.47). Sientra reported earnings of ($0.86) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sientra will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.01) to ($2.15). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.66) to ($1.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sientra.
Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.05 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 143.76% and a negative return on equity of 122.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share.
NASDAQ SIEN opened at $7.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $378.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.37. Sientra has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $13.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Sientra by 127.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 29,430 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the second quarter worth about $652,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sientra by 37.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 148,723 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sientra during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.
Sientra Company Profile
Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.
