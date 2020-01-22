Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Stake Lessened by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 162.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,494 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 198,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 3.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,609,497 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,597,000 after purchasing an additional 48,785 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Parsley Energy during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,546,873 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $257,526,000 after purchasing an additional 354,766 shares during the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PE shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.46.

PE stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.00. Parsley Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ron Brokmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $207,760.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

