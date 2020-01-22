$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) will report $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penumbra’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.13. Penumbra posted earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Penumbra will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Penumbra.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.07. Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $139.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.50.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $851,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,045,883.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Coyne David 232,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,119 shares of company stock worth $6,970,125. 9.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,280,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,848,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,688,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,233,000 after acquiring an additional 167,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth about $372,000. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $168.89 on Friday. Penumbra has a 1 year low of $122.40 and a 1 year high of $185.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 134.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 3.61.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

