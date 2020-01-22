-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Diplomat Pharmacy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Diplomat Pharmacy posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 235.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy will report full year earnings of ($4.87) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.90) to ($4.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Diplomat Pharmacy.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DPLO. ValuEngine lowered Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered Diplomat Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. William Blair upgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Diplomat Pharmacy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Diplomat Pharmacy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.88.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,380 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 97,060 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 2nd quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after purchasing an additional 54,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPLO opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. Diplomat Pharmacy has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $14.53.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

