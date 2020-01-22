Brokerages Anticipate Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) to Announce $0.14 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. Depomed’s rating score has improved by 14.2% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $6.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Depomed an industry rank of 112 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Depomed alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Shares of ASRT stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. Depomed has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $5.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $1.50.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $55.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.26 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Depomed stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 127,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.20% of Depomed worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Depomed Company Profile

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Depomed (ASRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Depomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Depomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.