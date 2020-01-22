Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) will report earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.60). Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.88) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.02) to ($2.96). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.63) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($2.50). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.23.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $5.01 and a 1-year high of $25.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KNSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $474,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 12,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 9,427 shares during the last quarter. 29.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

Earnings History and Estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA)

