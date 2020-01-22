Zacks: Timmons Gold Corp (NASDAQ:ALO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Analysts

Shares of Timmons Gold Corp (NASDAQ:ALO) have received a consensus broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong sell rating. Timmons Gold’s rating score has declined by 11.1% from three months ago as a result of various analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus target price of $0.87 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Timmons Gold an industry rank of 157 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

ALO stock opened at $0.76 on Friday. Timmons Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70.

Timmons Gold (NASDAQ:ALO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $27.01 million during the quarter.

Timmons Gold Company Profile

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily sells gold and silver. The company's principal assets include its 100% owned and operating San Francisco open-pit, heap leach gold mine in Sonora, Mexico; and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.

