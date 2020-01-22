Analysts Anticipate Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) to Post -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) will post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the highest is ($0.13). Vascular Biogenics posted earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.53). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 37.19% and a negative net margin of 3,050.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.24 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VBLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, November 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Vascular Biogenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.38.

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.49, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $0.93 and a 52-week high of $1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $51.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.86 and a beta of -0.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vascular Biogenics stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) by 66.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of Vascular Biogenics worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

