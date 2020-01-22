Zacks: JW-A (NASDAQ:JW.A) Given $52.50 Average Target Price by Analysts

JW-A (NASDAQ:JW.A) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokers have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $52.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.52 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given JW-A an industry rank of 37 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get JW-A alerts:

Shares of JW.A stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. JW-A has a 1-year low of $40.66 and a 1-year high of $52.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.55.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JW-A (JW.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JW-A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JW-A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.