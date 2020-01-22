Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,205,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,314,949,000 after purchasing an additional 279,887 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,456,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,459,402,000 after purchasing an additional 361,992 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16,117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,435,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,204,000 after purchasing an additional 6,395,426 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,704,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,794,000 after purchasing an additional 442,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,843,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,016,000 after purchasing an additional 39,818 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $60.96 and a 12 month high of $76.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.32. The company has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $1,212,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 995,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,963,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total transaction of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,528. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.