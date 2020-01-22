Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

IJR stock opened at $84.57 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.82 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.53.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

