Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Southern by 126.5% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,704,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,871,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,813 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southern by 19.0% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,614,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $420,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,270,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,352,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 32.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,409,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,610 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 54,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $3,545,307.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,949.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,218,238 shares of company stock worth $139,737,603. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $68.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Southern Co has a fifty-two week low of $46.49 and a fifty-two week high of $68.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.52.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.