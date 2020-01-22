Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 462 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. United Bank boosted its position in Biogen by 41.1% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 2,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Biogen by 4.6% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 646,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,259,000 after buying an additional 28,580 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Biogen by 2,125.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Biogen by 321.2% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Swann upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Biogen from $255.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Guggenheim upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $256.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.72.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total transaction of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $287.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Biogen Inc has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $344.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $295.50 and its 200-day moving average is $259.66.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 37.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 33.14 EPS for the current year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

