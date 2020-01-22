Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,686 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $401.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Longbow Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 target price (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.33.

Boeing stock opened at $313.37 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a 52 week low of $305.75 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

