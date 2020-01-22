Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 165 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 155,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 126,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after acquiring an additional 117,987 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 319.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 48,980 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 47,748 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA stock opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $70.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.43.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

