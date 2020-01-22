Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 8,610 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,669 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EXC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,412 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 33,941 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon by 7.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.3% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,106 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VeraBank N.A. increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.1% in the third quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 12,074 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

NYSE:EXC opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.21.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXC. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 price objective on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Exelon to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.