Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 21,192 Shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in shares of Schneider National Inc (NYSE:SNDR) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,192 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schneider National worth $3,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 10.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 10,241 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 21.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 220.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 143,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 99,124 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 30.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,620,000 after acquiring an additional 124,805 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter valued at $927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNDR opened at $23.30 on Wednesday. Schneider National Inc has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $24.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Schneider National Inc will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

In other Schneider National news, VP Amy G. Schilling sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total transaction of $191,920.00. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNDR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group set a $26.00 price target on Schneider National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schneider National from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schneider National in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.73.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

