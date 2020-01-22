Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,193 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1,160.0% in the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 78.7% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. William Blair upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $162.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.31.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.56, for a total value of $46,624.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at $46,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 16,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $1,931,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,244.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,987 shares of company stock worth $2,159,308. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $125.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.22. The company has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.33. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $102.60 and a 52-week high of $136.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $806.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.47 million. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.45%.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

