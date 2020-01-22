Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in Fortis Inc (NYSE:FTS) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortis in the third quarter valued at $30,563,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Fortis by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,635,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,192,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fortis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,410,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $489,828,000 after buying an additional 398,352 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Fortis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,375,000. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Fortis by 1,148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 359,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after buying an additional 331,014 shares during the period. 49.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on FTS shares. CIBC upgraded Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet cut Fortis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Howard Weil raised Fortis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fortis in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

NYSE FTS opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.13. Fortis Inc has a 1-year low of $34.43 and a 1-year high of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.00.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 12.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortis Inc will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

