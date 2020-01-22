Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,323 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 17,759 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 93.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Truewealth LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% in the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.75. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $68.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.07%.

A number of research firms have commented on OXY. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.08.

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,527.83. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William R. Klesse acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $471,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,450,009.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,129. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

