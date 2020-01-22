Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 91.5% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 370.9% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GS stock opened at $245.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $88.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.29. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1 year low of $180.73 and a 1 year high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GS. DA Davidson began coverage on Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $272.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

