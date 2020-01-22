Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 3,805 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,821,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,812,000 after buying an additional 82,217 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,010,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after purchasing an additional 116,265 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 32.9% during the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 749,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,787,000 after purchasing an additional 185,597 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 709,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,781,000 after purchasing an additional 81,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 617,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,289,000 after purchasing an additional 121,821 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTIP opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $47.96 and a one year high of $49.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.

