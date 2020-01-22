Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,260,006.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,702 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,719 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

TROW stock opened at $132.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $86.61 and a 52-week high of $132.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.29. The company has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 35.28%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co raised T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

