Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Buys 2,865 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $48,077.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,316,423.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Robert Woerner sold 6,477 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.13, for a total value of $998,300.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,191,719.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,880 shares of company stock worth $2,403,127 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

AMP stock opened at $170.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.09 and a 1-year high of $173.75.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 15.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

