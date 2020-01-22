Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of AptarGroup worth $5,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $707,455,000 after acquiring an additional 82,467 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 878,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,275,000 after buying an additional 37,607 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 717,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 28.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 577,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,849,000 after buying an additional 128,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 7.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 395,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,148,000 after buying an additional 27,624 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $256,614.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $260,744.49. Insiders have sold 23,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,898 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.33.

ATR opened at $115.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.14. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.12 and a twelve month high of $126.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.68.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.03). AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $701.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

