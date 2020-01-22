Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $6,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 176.8% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 40,423 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 15.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 6.9% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 3.1% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 87,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co in the second quarter valued at $6,869,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Argus increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.67.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $28,478,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,741,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,800,975,987.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,861 shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $107.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,038.89. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 56,440 shares in the company, valued at $6,066,735.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,405 shares of company stock worth $909,004 and sold 1,780,504 shares worth $219,697,912. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $140.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.20. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12 month low of $101.36 and a 12 month high of $141.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.38 and its 200 day moving average is $116.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 35.10% and a return on equity of 107.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly And Co Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

