The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,912. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,526.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,289 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $57.17 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $44.42 and a twelve month high of $57.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $243.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.92.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.11.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

