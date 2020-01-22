Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 6,028 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,028 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.05% of Waste Management worth $24,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in Waste Management by 4.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 0.4% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 26,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $125.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, January 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.42.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 4,639 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $511,960.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,000 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,361 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $120.41 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.84 and a twelve month high of $121.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.15. The company has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.05. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

