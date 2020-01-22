Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 9,473 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,473 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $21,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.6% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,127 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 192,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,091,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period.

Shares of IWM opened at $167.63 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $143.46 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

