Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 8,690 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,690 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of Travelers Companies worth $23,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 133.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,072,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $609,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,784 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,210,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,648,000 after acquiring an additional 155,508 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 757.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,624,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,938,000 after acquiring an additional 55,320 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 576,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,769,000 after acquiring an additional 10,396 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRV. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.93.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TRV stock opened at $140.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.90. Travelers Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $120.60 and a 12 month high of $155.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.69 and its 200 day moving average is $141.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

