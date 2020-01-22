Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 28.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,729 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF worth $22,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,789,000 after purchasing an additional 178,159 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,426,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 574,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,278,000 after acquiring an additional 169,448 shares during the last quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 195.6% in the 4th quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after acquiring an additional 143,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,111,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $66.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $67.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.