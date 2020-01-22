Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,691 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $182,884.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,991,518.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.51, for a total value of $643,322.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,178.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $130.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.53 and a 200-day moving average of $124.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.81 and a fifty-two week high of $132.20.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 58.00% and a net margin of 35.10%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 66.42%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Texas Instruments to $124.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Texas Instruments from $133.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.22.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.