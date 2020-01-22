Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $24.10 Million Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc raised its position in Citigroup by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,281,000 after purchasing an additional 251,927 shares during the last quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT raised its position in Citigroup by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Citigroup by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 73,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.03.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 26.91%.

Several analysts have commented on C shares. Vining Sparks upgraded shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

