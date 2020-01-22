Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $25,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,036,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter.

IVW opened at $202.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $194.31 and its 200 day moving average is $184.97. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $156.38 and a 12-month high of $203.22.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

