Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 38,668 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,407 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,629.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total value of $1,679,717.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $3,072,954 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.35.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.51. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $62.93 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

