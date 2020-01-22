Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,169 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $26,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 44,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,157,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 28,315 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,322,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 126.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,633 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COST opened at $313.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.89. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $205.75 and a one year high of $307.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $296.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.22% and a net margin of 2.42%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Paul G. Moulton sold 3,978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.05, for a total transaction of $1,205,532.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,673.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 14,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.52, for a total value of $4,221,734.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,318.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,099,357 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COST. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $288.00 target price (up previously from $286.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.05.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

