Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OKE. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the fourth quarter worth about $616,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Shares of OKE opened at $75.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.29 and a 1 year high of $77.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. ONEOK had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.65%.

In other ONEOK news, CAO Mary M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $143,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,263 shares in the company, valued at $737,396.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark W. Helderman bought 6,094 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.36 per share, for a total transaction of $447,055.84. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on ONEOK from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.54.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.