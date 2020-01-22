Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 4,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $137.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.00. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $120.37 and a one year high of $139.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $1.0157 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

