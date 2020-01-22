Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,214 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9,545.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,509,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,379,772 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,409.8% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,998,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,444 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,144,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,588,000 after purchasing an additional 180,627 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,702,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,150,000 after purchasing an additional 158,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,600,000 after purchasing an additional 125,624 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock opened at $94.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.66. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $80.57 and a 52 week high of $94.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.7791 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.