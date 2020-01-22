Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Stake in Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,718,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,991,000 after acquiring an additional 482,459 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,542,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $71,909,000 after acquiring an additional 371,303 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 399,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,622,000 after acquiring an additional 245,900 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 470,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,921,000 after acquiring an additional 228,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Core Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,799,000.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories stock opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.99. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $36.50 and a 1-year high of $75.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.92.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The business had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Core Laboratories will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.49%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Bernstein Bank began coverage on shares of Core Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.80 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ABN Amro cut shares of Core Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.55.

Core Laboratories Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.