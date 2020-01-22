Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 108 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOE. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

Shares of VOE stock opened at $120.90 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $100.68 and a 52-week high of $121.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.8443 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

