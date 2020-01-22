Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 46,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 79.7% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 6,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $352,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 378.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

VNQ opened at $95.62 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.58 and a 12-month high of $95.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.9569 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.