Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Cuts Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,013,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,281,000 after buying an additional 251,927 shares during the period. First Long Island Investors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 111,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 132.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 24,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,868 shares during the period. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT raised its holdings in Citigroup by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 73,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vining Sparks raised Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.61.

NYSE:C opened at $79.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.03. The stock has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

