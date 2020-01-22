Janney Capital Management LLC Has $8.55 Million Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Janney Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,465 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXD. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,132 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,988 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 549,548 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $84,553,000 after purchasing an additional 120,920 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,212,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 600,926 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $92,458,000 after purchasing an additional 16,386 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total transaction of $258,107.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,029.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.90, for a total value of $267,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 8,323 shares of company stock worth $1,173,258 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $197.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $173.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.78.

NYSE PXD opened at $147.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $114.79 and a 52 week high of $178.22.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 27.89%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

