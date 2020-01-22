Janney Capital Management LLC Makes New $7.23 Million Investment in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 124,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGIB. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. grace capital bought a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Shares of IGIB opened at $58.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.76. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.06 and a 12 month high of $58.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.1457 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%.

