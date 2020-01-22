Zacks: Analysts Expect Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Posted by on Jan 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) to post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Novus Therapeutics’ earnings. Novus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Novus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.75) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Novus Therapeutics.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVUS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ NVUS opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69. Novus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novus Therapeutics by 69.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Novus Therapeutics by 528.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 227,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Novus Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,183,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 646,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

See Also: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Novus Therapeutics (NVUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Novus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Brokerages Anticipate Citizens Financial Group Inc Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate Citizens Financial Group Inc Will Announce Earnings of $0.88 Per Share
Zacks: Analysts Expect Novus Therapeutics Inc to Announce -$0.23 EPS
Zacks: Analysts Expect Novus Therapeutics Inc to Announce -$0.23 EPS
Brokerages Anticipate CarGurus Inc to Post $0.14 EPS
Brokerages Anticipate CarGurus Inc to Post $0.14 EPS
Deutsche Wohnen PT Set at €43.00 by Royal Bank of Canada
Deutsche Wohnen PT Set at €43.00 by Royal Bank of Canada
ValuEngine Upgrades CNO Financial Group to Hold
ValuEngine Upgrades CNO Financial Group to Hold
ACM Research Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley
ACM Research Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report