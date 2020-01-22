Zacks: Analysts Expect Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Novus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NVUS) to post ($0.23) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Novus Therapeutics’ earnings. Novus Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.49) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Novus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.33) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.75) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Novus Therapeutics.

Novus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.18.

A number of analysts recently commented on NVUS shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Novus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ NVUS opened at $0.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69. Novus Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novus Therapeutics by 69.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 13,721 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novus Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Novus Therapeutics by 528.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 227,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its position in Novus Therapeutics by 25.5% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 3,183,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 646,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

About Novus Therapeutics

Novus Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for patients with disorders of ear, nose, and throat. Its lead product is (OP-02), a surfactant-based combination drug product for patients at risk for, or with, otitis media (OM) (middle ear inflammation with or without infection).

