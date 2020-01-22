Brokerages Anticipate CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) to Post $0.14 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) will report earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for CarGurus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. CarGurus posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.10. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

CARG opened at $37.97 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.74 and its 200-day moving average is $34.92. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.74, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.88.

In related news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 36,010 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $1,301,401.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,984,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,705,699.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 35,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,152,900.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,132,903 shares of company stock worth $42,595,200. 34.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 208.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 2,651.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in CarGurus during the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

