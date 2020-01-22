Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) PT Set at €43.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on Deutsche Wohnen (FRA:DWNI) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($40.70) price objective on shares of Deutsche Wohnen and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Wohnen presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €37.67 ($43.80).

Get Deutsche Wohnen alerts:

Shares of DWNI stock opened at €37.64 ($43.77) on Tuesday. Deutsche Wohnen has a 1 year low of €30.48 ($35.44) and a 1 year high of €38.09 ($44.29). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €33.85.

Deutsche Wohnen SE, a residential property company, develops and manages residential properties in Germany and Europe. The company operates through three segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, and Nursing and Assisted Living. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 167,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 12,100 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Wohnen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Wohnen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.